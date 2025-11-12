Creede Repertory Theatre Reveals 2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) will open its 61st season in late May and will include two musicals: one, a familiar title to Creede audiences, and another which will highlight the local community of Creede; a new Sherlock Holmes mystery from the mind of Ken Ludwig; and a hilarious one-person show. CRT will open all its main shows before the end of June giving audiences maximum ability to see multiple shows.

The 2026 season opens May 23 with Fully Committed by Becky Mode in the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre. One actor takes on 40 characters in this hilarious tour de force about Sam, a struggling actor juggling the chaos of answering the reservation line at one of New York City’s most exclusive restaurants. Over the course of a single chaotic day in the basement reservations office, Sam fields calls from demanding VIPs, entitled socialites, desperate diners, and eccentric celebrities—all while juggling pressure from the temperamental chef, personal drama, and artistic aspirations.

Opening the historic Mainstage Theatre on May 30 is musical comedy, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin. Six quirky middle-schoolers compete in a high stakes regional spelling bee, each bringing their own hopes, anxieties, and personal baggage to the stage. As the competition unfolds, the students—and even the adults running the event—reveal heartfelt and hilarious glimpses into their lives, confronting themes of belonging, pressure, and validation. With improvisational elements, audience participation, and witty musical numbers, the show transforms a simple spelling bee into celebration of growing up, letting go, and individuality. Directed by CRT’s Artistic Director, Emily Van Fleet.

In honor of Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood, CRT will present Working: A Musical with exciting local flair in its intimate Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre. The show is adapted by Nina Faso & Stephen Schwartz, from the book by Studs Terkel and songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, and more. Working is a celebration of everyday people and the jobs that shape their lives. Told through a series of monologues and songs, the show spotlights workers from all walks of life—teachers, laborers, servers, caregivers, artists, and more—each sharing their hopes, struggles, pride, and unseen contributions. And in honor of the local community, the piece will be tailored to reflect the unique voices of Creede and the surrounding region, incorporating local stories and trades. Directed by CRT’s Director of Education and Outreach, Jenni Harbour. Working opens June 20.

The second production in the historic Mainstage is the exciting mystery, Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure by Creede Rep-favorite, Ken Ludwig. The world’s greatest detective and his loyal companion Dr. Watson battle the brilliant and dangerous criminal mastermind Professor James Moriarty. When a daring crime shocks London, Holmes is pulled into a high-stakes chase filled with disguises, danger, and Ludwig’s signature blend of wit and adventure. As the game of cat and mouse escalates, Holmes must match wits with a foe as clever as he is, testing the limits of his brilliance, friendship, and resolve. Thrilling, comedic, and full of theatrical flair, the play brings new life to the classic Holmes legend with an entertaining twist. Moriarty opens June 27.

“Our 2026 season celebrates the humor, hustle, and heart of the people who keep our communities going — one day, one job, one story at a time,” says Artistic Director Emily Van Fleet of the season’s theme.

In addition to CRT’s core season, additional offerings include Boomtown! Improv comedy returning for its 20th season Sundays at 7pm at The Ruth. The show continues to be a favorite for both locals and visitors to Creede. CRT will also hold its biennial Gala celebration on August 14.

Creede Rep Education continues its dynamic and far-reaching programs that serve over 35,000 students each year including the 24th annual KID Show, providing students the opportunity to create an original play in a professional environment. This year’s program is called Eureka! Stories of Discovery. Students will collaborate with Dragoncillo Puppet Troupe to create all original stories exploring the magic of discovery, incorporating hand and shadow puppet techniques to tell stories of adventure, exploration, and strange new worlds! Dragoncillo was featured in the 2025 Headwaters New Play Festival.

CRT Education's flagship program, the Young Audience Outreach Tour (YAOT), presents its 43rd production with ¡Dale, Dale, Dale! by Alebrije Writers Collective with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. YAOT continues to bring original, bilingual musicals to students from Pre-K through 6th grade across Colorado and the Southwestern US. Additional offerings include the ever-popular day camps for all ages.



Flex Passes for the 2026 season are currently on sale and will once again offer pass holders an exclusive booking window beginning January before single tickets go on sale to the general public on February 3. For tickets, information, or to purchase 2026 Flex and Red Carpet VIP passes, visit www.creederep.org, call the box office at (719) 658-2540, or email boxoffice@creederep.com.