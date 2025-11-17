Creede Repertory Theatre Hires Mallory Piece as Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced Mallory Pierce as the theatre’s new Director of Development. She is a seasoned nonprofit leader with more than 30 years of experience in fundraising, marketing, and audience development.

Before joining Creede Repertory Theatre, Mallory served as Director of Development for Mohonk Preserve in New York, where she led a successful $5.1 million capital campaign and managed a department responsible for raising over $2.4 million annually in support of land conservation, education, and stewardship initiatives.

"Mallory brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit fundraising, donor relations, and community partnerships. Her expertise, warmth, and strategic insight make her an incredible addition to the CRT team and to our Creede community. She’s already helping us build a strong foundation for CRT’s next 60 years," said Artistic Director, Emily Van Fleet.

Pierce worked at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) in Ashland, Oregon, for 27 seasons in various leadership roles, including Director of Membership, Director of Development, and Director of Marketing and Communications. Before joining the company at OSF, she worked in Washington, DC, at Washington Project for the Arts, Arena Stage, and Very Special Arts, an educational adjunct to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

"I have admired CRT and the community for many years, first as a theatre colleague and then as an audience member,” says Pierce. “Joining the company is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to serve this theatre in this place."

Mallory holds a B.A. in Theatre Management from the University of Maryland and has been an active volunteer in arts, education, and conservation causes. A lifelong advocate for the performing arts and community philanthropy, she brings to CRT a deep commitment to building enduring relationships and advancing the theatre’s mission through strategic fundraising and storytelling.

CRT recently announced its 2026 Season: All in a Day’s Work, opening May 23, which includes Fully Committed by Becky Mode; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, with music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin; Working: A Musical based on the book by Studs Terkel, adapted by Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked); and Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure. CRT’s robust education programming includes a variety of summer day camps; the 24th annual Kid Show program; and its 2026 bilingual outreach tour production entitled, ¡Dale, Dale, Dale by Alebrije Writers Collective and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.