Covid Rules Relaxed at Comedy Works Locations Effective Tuesday, March 22 

As of Tuesday March 22, 2022, Comedy Works will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend our shows. Face coverings will remain optional. Guests are asked to respect individuals who choose to wear masks as a precaution.

Both venues will monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments, as necessary. Individual artists may have their own health and safety requirements.

Please visit ComedyWorks.com and the individual artist's page for additional details.