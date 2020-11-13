Comedy Works South at the Landmark Presents Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor will perform November 19 – 21.

Comedy Works has announced that Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live.

A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Melissa has voiced characters for Toy Story 4, Wreck It Ralph 2, Cartoon Network's OK K.O.!, Fox's American Dad, and Family Guy. On camera, she most recently filmed episodes for HBO's Crashing and Barry, Fullscreen's Alone Together, and of course Saturday Night Live.

Melissa has been named one of Forbes "30 Under 30" and Rolling Stone's "50 Funniest People Right Now." She tours nationally headlining clubs and theaters. Melissa will release her second music EP later this year, as well as a book of her art.

Dates:

Thursday, November 19 | 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM | $18.00

Friday, November 20 | 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM | $26.00

Saturday, November 21 | 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM | $26.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Dine at Lucy Restaurant for preferred seating. Email hello@lucyrestaurant.com

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You