Colorado Shakespeare Festival Postpones 2020 Season to 2021

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival has made the decision to postpone its 2020 season to 2021.

"It was a very easy decision to make from a health and safety standpoint," producing artistic director, Tim Orr, told The Know. "It was an extremely hard decision to make knowing how many artists are losing jobs and income because of this."

He continues, "The first day of work was approaching - May 12. Much of our company comes here from out of state and were anticipating a place to live in Boulder this summer. Holding out on them any longer wasn't right."

The 2020 season features Shakespearean classics "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "All's Well That Ends Well," "Coriolanus" and "Pericles" as well as Mary Zimmerman's adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey."

The company has no current plans to offer digital performances, but is considering alternative virtual content.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You