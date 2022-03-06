Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Return to Lone Tree Arts Center

The CJRO returns to the Lone Tree Arts Center (LTAC) for an evening of fantastic jazz with Back by Popular Demand: The CJRO Returns. CJRO fans, both old and new, will hear many of their favorite big band jazz numbers such as "Take the "A" Train," "You Make Me Feel So Young," "Moanin," and "More Today Than Yesterday" along with some new arrangements too! Nationally known, vocalist Marion Powers will be featured. Tickets start at $38 (inc. fees) and can be purchased at https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts or by calling the LTAC box office at 720-509-1000. The Lone Tree Arts Center is located at 10075 Commons St. Lone Tree, CO, 80124. The concert is set for March 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado.

Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/.

The CJRO is supported in part by the Douglas County SCFD. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) is a one-cent on every $10 spent sales tax collected and distributed to nearly 300 cultural organizations in the seven-county Denver metro region.

Photo Credits: Elijah Patchen