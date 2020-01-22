Colorado Ballet To Host Peter Pan Themed 'A Night In Neverland' Gala

Colorado Ballet's A Night in Neverland Gala will be held February 6 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. One evening will make an impact that touches lives throughout the entire year-A Night in Neverland Gala will support Colorado Ballet's Education and Community Engagement Programs and Academy Scholarships. The event is being chaired by Brent and Melanie Backes and Ann and Ford Frick.

"As long time trustees, we are honored to be in a position that allows us to make an impact on so many young people's lives," states Gala Co-Chair Brent Backes. "Colorado Ballet's Gala is a fantastic annual event, and my co-chairs and I are excited to be involved in supporting this wonderful organization and making a difference in Colorado's dance community."

A Night in Neverland Gala begins at 5:30PM in The Ellie lobby, with a Mix & Mingle cocktail reception, a Wine Pull sponsored by Colorado Ballet Auxiliary, a jewelry pull provided by John Atencio and a curated silent auction.

At 7:00PM, entertainment on the Ellie stage will include a short performance by Colorado Ballet Academy students and Colorado Ballet's professional company will perform an excerpt from the ballet Peter Pan, followed by a live auction and paddle raise.

Following the entertainment and auction, an elaborate Neverland-themed dinner created by Kevin Taylor will be served in the Chambers Grant Salon and the Studio Loft. After dinner guests may stay for bubbly and dancing on the stage. Cocktail attire is recommended.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LIVE AUCTION

The Spirit of Aloha with Cuvée. It's been called the top villa on the Four Seasons Hualalai golf course, and for good reason - impeccably designed for gathering, for those who appreciate privacy, design and five-star amenities. Uniquely positioned on the second fairway of one of the best resorts in the world, this fabulous Hawaiian experience features five nights of world-class luxury and epic adventure at Cuvée's Hualalai Estate, a Big Island Villa for up to ten guests.

Central Coast Wine Adventure. Enjoy a luxurious stay at Liz and Bill Armstrong's Epoch Estate Wines atop York Mountain in Paso Robles, California. Feast on gourmet meals and sip on wines that are carefully crafted from Rhone, Zinfandel and Tempranillo varieties. Learn more about the locale at epochwines.com.

Private Golf Excursion at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa & Shangri La Resort on Grand Lake O' the Cherokees. Experience the excellence and tradition of golf at Southern Hills Country Club, ranked #34 on Golf Digest's 100 Greatest Golf Courses of 2019-2020. Three couples will enjoy two nights at the historic Mayo Hotel in Tulsa, golf for three at Southern Hills, plus a two night stay at the Shangri La Resort on Grand Lake O' the Cherokees with golf for six.

An Enchanted Evening. Spend an intimate evening at the Denver Art Museum Penthouse residence of Lanny and Sharon Martin. Enjoy a decadent meal prepared by Kevin Taylor, expert wine pairings by a Certified Sommelier, and journey through the Martin's private art collection including Stella, Warhol, Chamberlain and Still.

Cook Up a Custom Kitchen. Your new kitchen will sparkle with cabinets from the Artisan Shop, paint from Sherwin Williams, a custom pantry design and painting by Imhoff Fine Residential Painting, new lighting, tile, appliances, faucets and more.

SILENT AUCTION

Some of the silent auction items include:

One-week stay in a gorgeous condo in the heart of Cannes, France

A night at the Brown Palace Hotel for three couples including an overnight stay, dinner, cigars and breakfast

Two-night stay at the Four Seasons Santa Fe with resort credit and Santa Fe Opera tickets

Golf and an overnight stay at the Garden of the Gods Club in Colorado Springs

Many more!

Colorado Ballet's A Night in Neverland Gala Co-Chairs: Brent and Melanie Backes & Ann and Ford Frick. Committee Members: Edie Bell, Kristin Bender, Nancy Boland, Allie Coppeak, Colleen Curran, Christie Del Ciotto, Adam Diskin, Denae Duesler, BJ Dyer, Erin Ferris-Dollarhide, Kaye Ferry, Terri Fisher, Alyson Graves, Duke Hartman, Linda Heiss, Nancy Hemming, Nancy Hockemeier, Liz Katkin, Maggie Klein, Mike Korenblat, Greg Laugero, Merry Logan, Kris McMullan, Cindy Meany, Rachel Moskovich, Lyndsie Oldroyd, Denise Sanderson, Adam Sexton, Susan Stiff, Susan Struna and Aubrey Tramontina.

TABLES AND TICKETS

Platinum Tables are $10,000 and include guestrooms at The Westin Denver Downtown for the night of the gala and upgraded wines served at the gala

Gold Tables are $5,000 and include upgraded wines

Silver Tables are $3,500

Individual tickets are $350. Tickets for young professionals 40 and under are $250

Tables, tickets and more info are available at (303) 339-1640 or online at COLORADOBALLET.ORG/GALA.





