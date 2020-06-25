Colorado Ballet Presents Free Streaming of THE MOVE/MENT

In 2019 Colorado Ballet collaborated with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Wonderbound for its Tour de Force program featuring the premiere of new, innovative dance. As a part of this program, Cleo Parker Robinson choreographed The MOVE/ment on Colorado Ballet and the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. This work exemplifies the amazing ways in which dance crosses boundaries and holds the power to unite artists from different backgrounds and styles. In the spirit of unity and change, these dancers rose to the challenge of expressing a powerful message with this performance of The MOVE/ment that continues to ignite hope and inspiration today.

In an ongoing effort to bring awareness to the importance of speaking out against systemic racial inequity and injustice, Colorado Ballet and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance invite everyone to experience this moving performance online until July 8 at coloradoballet.org/presents.

View The MOVE/ment, featuring the Artists of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Colorado Ballet online now.

"This impactful collaboration with Cleo Parker Robinson immediately came to mind as we discussed how Colorado Ballet would join the Black Lives Matter conversation and show our support," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "It is a great example of how people with different backgrounds and skills can come together and produce something beautiful and meaningful. Colorado Ballet will continue to ensure that racial inequity is not tolerated within our organization as we seek to eradicate institutional racism while fostering the beautiful art form of ballet for all people."

In discussing her work, Cleo Parker Robinson stated in 2019, "This is an incredible opportunity to bring a diversity of dancers, in both culture and genre, together to create a work that is reflective of these powerful times in our community and the world. The arts have always been a powerful catalyst for positive social transformation. This project is an inspiring representation of this collective vision."

Last week, dancers who performed this work reflected on the collaboration and shared how the dancing in The MOVE/ment impacted them and continues to bring awareness and hope to our community today. To hear what they and Founder, Director and Choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson have to say, watch this behind-the-scenes video.

Colorado Ballet Streams Modern Ballet of Civil Rights

The MOVE/ment FREE Through July 8, 2020

This production is presented in cooperation with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and was made possible by the hard work and dedication of all of the dancers involved in this production.

The MOVE/ment (World Premiere 2019)

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring together a diversity of dancers, in both culture and genre, to create a work that is reflective of these powerful times in our community and the world. The arts have always been a powerful catalyst for positive social transformation. For me as a choreographer, the challenge has been to awaken my personal memories of the Civil Rights Movement, while finding new ways for the dancers to develop their own voice of change, in recognition of social justice that is yet to come. Upon bringing my Ensemble to Montgomery Alabama to perform in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Dr. King's assassination, I was inspired by his words "We have no other choice but to keep moving with determination. We've gone too far now to turn back. We can change the world with non-violence."

-Cleo Parker Robinson, Founder, Artistic Director, Choreographer

