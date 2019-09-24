Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

John (Jack) Worthing, who typically resides in the English countryside with his ward, Cecily Cardew, escapes to London every so often under the guise of meeting his fictitious brother, "Ernest." In reality there is no Ernest, and a the real reason for all his trips to London is that Jack is in love with the beautiful Gwendolen Fairfax, cousin of Algernon Moncrieff, Jack's close friend. Jack's chief obstacle to Gwendolen's affection is her mother, Lady Bracknell, who demands proof of Jack's lineage. When he returns to the country to find the necessary proof, Algernon follows him and unexpectedly shows up at Jack's country home as the non-existent brother, Ernest. There he proceeds to fall in love with Jack's charming ward, Cecily. This hilarious farce is a masterpiece of brilliant word play and riotous reversals.

Director Janine Kehlenbach comments, "The Importance of Earnest" is a timeless piece as it reflects on the zaniness and frivolity around love, the hypocrisy of society, and the lengths that people will go to in order to get what they want. Oscar Wilde was brilliant with language; he really understands human relationships and expounds upon them with astute hilarity."

The cast includes Dustin Adam (Algernon Moncrieff), Michael Gurshtein (John Worthing, J.P.), Linda Button (Lady Bracknell), Alesha Machuca (Gwendolen Fairfax), Kirsten Jorgensen Smith (Miss Prism), Alissa Berdahl (Cecily Cardew), Andrew Kelly (Rev. Canon Chasuble, D.D.), and Jim Whiteman (Lane/Merriman)

Tickets at: www.cctlouisville.org or call 303-665-0955





