By: Jun. 15, 2023

City Park Jazz Wins $10,000 Mayor's Legacy Event Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Community

City Park Jazz, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious $10,000 Mayor's Legacy Event Award. This esteemed recognition is a testament to City Park Jazz's exceptional commitment to the arts and its significant impact on the local community.

The Mayor's Legacy Event Award is presented annually to organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to enhancing the cultural fabric of our city. City Park Jazz stood out among numerous candidates due to its exceptional contributions to promoting jazz music and fostering community engagement for over a decade.

“For more than a decade, City Park Jazz Summer Concert Series has been held in the City of Denver despite the challenges your event endured over the past few years,” said Katy Strascina, Executive Director of the Office of Special Events at the City and County of Denver, in an email to the City Park Jazz Board of Directors last week. “You didn’t give up on Denver and for that we THANK YOU!”

City Park Jazz, founded in 1986, has become a beloved institution, hosting free outdoor concerts every Sunday throughout the summer at City Park. These lively and vibrant events bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, creating a sense of unity and joy in this diverse community. The organization's mission is to provide free access to high-quality jazz performances, supporting local musicians, and cultivating a love for jazz among residents and visitors alike.

Winning the Mayor's Legacy Award not only recognizes City Park Jazz's outstanding achievements but also highlights its tireless efforts to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the arts. By providing free concerts in a public park, City Park Jazz ensures that everyone can experience the magic of live jazz music, regardless of their financial means. This commitment to accessibility has helped foster a sense of togetherness, bridging cultural divides and building a stronger and more vibrant community.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Mayor's Legacy Award," said Andy Bercaw, Board President of City Park Jazz. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, volunteers, support staff, and the talented musicians who bring our concerts to life. We’re proud to play a role in enriching the cultural landscape of our city and look forward to continuing to bring the joy of jazz to our community."

With the $10,000 grant from the Mayor's Legacy Award, City Park Jazz plans to expand its programming, cover increasing operational costs, and enhance its community outreach initiatives. The organization will continue to support local musicians, promote diversity in jazz, and create an inclusive and accessible space for all to enjoy.

City Park Jazz expresses its sincere gratitude to Mayor Hancock and the esteemed panel of judges for this recognition. We look forward to continuing to enjoy the same spirit of partnership with incoming Mayor Mike Johnston as we have with the Hancock administration for the duration of his term. The organization also extends its thanks to its dedicated supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and the community for their ongoing support in making City Park Jazz a resounding success.

For more information about City Park Jazz, 2023 season schedule, donating, and volunteer opportunities (sign up to join the bucket brigade!), please visit www.CityParkJazz.org.



