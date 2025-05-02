Charles Wesley Godwin To Headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charles Wesley Godwin will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall on October 15 with support from Ole 60 and The Castellows. Presale begins May 15 at 10 a.m. MT, on sale to follow on May 16 at 10 a.m. MT.

“Headlining Red Rocks is something I've been dreaming of my entire career, and I'm thrilled to have Ole 60 and The Castellows joining us,” shares Godwin. “Very grateful for the opportunity and to everyone who's helped us get here, it's gonna be one for the books!”

Backed by his longtime band The Allegheny High, the road-tested performer, who GRAMMY.com calls “a full-blown country star,” adds the highly anticipated date to a touring schedule that, alongside his own headlining and festival dates in the U.S. and U.K., includes support dates for Eric Church, musical heroes The Avett Brothers, and a spot on Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan's Outlaw Music Festival this summer.

Earlier this year, Godwin released his stunning seven-song EP Lonely Mountain Town. Written principally on the road, Lonely Mountain Town is at its heart a collection of snapshots and quiet moments in life, the collection reflects Billboard's conclusion, “What's particularly prevalent in Godwin's songs is a sense of place,” and “country fans can't get enough” (Rolling Stone). Listen to Lonely Mountain Town here.

Charles Wesley Godwin 2025 Tour Dates

May 15 - Glasgow, U.K. - SWG3 Galvanizers

May 17 - London, U.K. - Highways Festival

May 18 - Manchester, U.K. - Academy 2

May 19 - Dublin, IE - Academy Main Room

June 6 - Wilmington, N.C. - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

June 7 - Charleston, S.C. - The Refinery

June 12 - Memphis, Tenn. - Minglewood Hall

June 13 - Birmingham, Ala. - Iron City

June 14 - Anderson, S.C. - Wendell's

June 20 - Outer Banks, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park

June 21 - Charlottesville, Va. - Ting Pavilion

July 9 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Stampede

Jul 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. - Harley Davidson Homecoming

Jul 12 - Chicago, Ill. - Windy City Smokeout

July 19 - Redmond, Ore. - FairWell Festival

Jul 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Jul 26 - Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion^

Jul 27 - Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

Aug 8 - Rochester, N.Y. - Hoochenanny Festival

Aug 15 - Montreal, Calif. - Lasso Montréal

Aug 23 - Leicestershire, U.K. - Long Road Festival

Aug 24 - Köhn, Germany - Sound of Nashville

Aug 28 - Tønder, Southern Denmark - Tønder Festival

Aug 30 - The Hague, Netherlands - Once in a Blue Moon Festival

Sept 6 - Madison, Ind. - Unbroken Circle Music Festival

Sep 26 - Oklahoma, City - Paycom Center*

Oct 15 - Morrison, CO. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Delta Center+

Oct 24 - Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena+

Oct 25 - Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena+

Nov 6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena+

Nov 7 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center+

Nov 8 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena+

Nov 13 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden I Center+

Nov 14 - Fresno, Calif. - Save Mart Center+

Nov 15 - Inglewood, Calif. - Intuit Dome+

^ Outlaw Music Festival dates with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Turnpike Troubadours and Willow Avalon

*Supporting Whiskey Myers

+Supporting Eric Church

Photo credit: Natalie Rhea

Comments