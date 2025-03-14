Cast Set For THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at Central City Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central City Opera has announced the cast and artistic team for its upcoming production of Rossini's beloved comedy, The Barber of Seville. The star-studded cast of this production features a host of talented performers who have graced the stage everywhere from Seattle to Salzburg, from Minnesota Opera to the Metropolitan Opera.

Eric Sean Fogel comes to direct at Central City for the first time, after his work as Associate Director on West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera, Directing The Rake's Progress at The Glimmerglass Festival, and serving as Revival Director on The Magic Flute at Metropolitan Opera.

Louis Lohraseb will conduct, after recent engagements including Il barbiere di Siviglia at Los Angeles Opera, A Midsummer Night's Dream at Atlanta Opera, and Le nozze di Figaro at Sarasota Opera.

The production features several Central City Opera debuts:

Lisa Marie Rogali makes her CCO debut as Rosina. Her recent performances include Carmen in Carmen at Florentine Opera, Rosina in Il barbiere di Siviglia at Sarasota Opera, and Stéphano in Roméo et Juliette at The Glimmerglass Festival.

Andrew Morstein debuts as Count Almaviva. He has recently performed Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor at Pensacola Opera, and Don Curzio in Le nozze di Figaro at the Salzburg Festival.

Luke Sutliff brings his acclaimed interpretation of Figaro to CCO for the first time. His recent work includes Papageno in The Magic Flute at Atlanta Opera, Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia at Seattle Opera, and Orfeo in L'Orfeo at Santa Fe Opera.

Stefan Egerstrom debuts at CCO as Don Basilio. Recently, he performed Don Basilio in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Minnesota Opera, Masetto in Don Giovanni at San Diego Opera, and Fourth Noble in Lohengrin at Metropolitan Opera.

Laura Corina Sanders returns to CCO as Berta, having previously appeared with the company as Belinda in Dido and Aeneas. Recent roles include The Daughter in Philip Glass' The Juniper Tree at Opera Orlando, Joua Thao/Kalia Yang in The Song Poet at Minnesota Opera, and The Water in The Little Prince at Opera in the Heights.

Also returning to Central City Opera is Ashraf Sewailam as Bartolo. His previous CCO appearances include Fernando in Il Trovatore and Director of 2023's production of Otello. Recent engagements elsewhere include Commendatore in Don Giovanni at Madison Opera, Bartolo in The Barber of Seville at Seattle Opera, and Sparafucile in Rigoletto at Opera San Jose.

Performances of this fan-favorite Opera buffa are expected to sell out. Don't miss your chance to see this star-studded cast perform in our jewel-box opera house. Subscriptions and group bookings are on sale now, with individual tickets going on sale April 1st!

Creative and casting announcements for Central City Opera's other productions this season, The Knock and Once Upon A Mattress, will be made in the coming weeks.

