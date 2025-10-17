Cast Set For DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS in Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Cabaret has announced the company and creative team for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Produced by DCPA Cabaret, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors plays the Garner Galleria Theatre Nov. 8, 2025 – May 10, 2026, and is part of the 2025/26 Broadway subscription package.

The Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors cast includes Zach Kononov as Mina/Jean Van Helsing/Man-Eating Wolf, Leslie O'Carroll as Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Captain/Man-Eating Wolf, Adriane Leigh Robinson as Lucy/Kitty/Driver/Man-Eating Wolf, Marco Alberto Robinson as Dracula, Sean Scrutchins as Harker/Cavendish/Worthington/ Havemercy/Bosun/Gravedigger, with understudies Bryan J. Black, Anatasha Blakely, and Colten Blair.

“Bringing Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is a thrilling opportunity to share this wildly inventive and hilarious take on a classic tale. Denver audiences are known for their adventurous spirit and love of live theatre—we can't wait to sink our teeth into this production with them featuring this talented all-local cast,” says Director,Gordon Greenberg.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors artistic and creative team includes Tijana Bjelajac (Original Off-Broadway Scenic, Props & Puppetry Designer), Tristan Raines (Costume Designer), Charles R. MacLeod (Lighting Designer), Victoria Deiorio (Original Music & Sound Design), Jacque Wilke (Associate Director), Lisa M. Orzolek (Associate Scenic Designer), Alex Billman (Associate Sound Designer), Meghan Anderson Doyle (Costume Coordinator), Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting Director), Alina Goodman (Stage Manager), and Kaden Dolph (Assistant Stage Manager). Wigs for this production were created by Destinee Steele and The Beauty Menagerie.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, is a Bram-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it's a 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types. In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known. As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams—of laughter.