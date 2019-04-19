Buntport Theaters Presents World Premiere of UNIVERSE 92

Inspired by real scientific experiments, Universe 92 is a comedy featuring three animal behaviorists, a giant rat in a hammock, and a Roomba. Grappling with their own flawed hypotheses, three scientists observe the unusual behavior of a rat they call The Beautiful One, who is content to watch old episodes of Growing Pains while brushing his belly and occasionally smelling his armpit. Will they learn anything about themselves while watching him? Will anyone's anxiety be quelled by knowing something previously unknown? Will the Roomba be effective at cleaning a rat's habitat? All fine questions that might be answered in Universe 92.

Universe 92 is the final full-length production of Buntport's 18th season. It is their 48th all original play, in total. This prolific group of theater-makers intends to debut their 50th play in their 20th season, after one more new one and a handful of remounts (as voted on by their audience). In addition to full-length plays and musicals, Buntport creates a bunch of episodic and one-off shows, including several monthly productions. The same group of artists has been collaborating in their warehouse space off of the Santa Fe Arts District for the company's near 20-year history.

The world premiere of Universe 92 plays

May 17th - June 8th

Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00

Two Sundays - May 26th and June 2nd at 3:00

One Monday - June 3rd at 8:00

Thursday the 23rd and Monday the 3rd are pay-what-you-can

Opening and closing nights are $25 and include a reception with food and drinks

All other tickets are $18 ($20 at the door, $3 off for students/seniors/teachers)





