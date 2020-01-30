Buntport Theater Company Will Debut Their 49th World Premiere Production In March

A comedy about grief, dirty woodcuts, and one of the wonders of the world...

Based loosely on the real life Artemisia II of Caria, Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugl y Crying is a cabaret-style evening featuring Hannah Duggan with local composer Nathan Hall accompanying on piano. You'll learn about Artemisia, including her commissioning the creation of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and her penchant for mourning her husband's loss by drinking his ashes in her wine. And you'll be entertained by her non-sequiturs and side stories (yes, including a song about dirty woodcuts carved by monks).

As Artemisia says herself, she'll go through all the stages of grief in 90 minutes or less. Featuring a mix of old classics and new compositions, this monologue-with-musical-numbers is a dark comedy with the emphasis on comedy. Buntport Theater Company has been creating new work in Denver for over 19 years now. We will be debuting our 50th world premiere play at the end of our 20th season (spring of 2021). Buntport is thrilled to be collaborating with Nathan Hall on this production. Nathan is a former Fulbright Fellow to Iceland, and holds his Doctorate in Musical Arts from CU Boulder, his BA from Vassar College and his MM from Carnegie Mellon. Having mutually admired each other's work, all parties are excited to be working with one another on this new creation.

For tickets go to www.buntport.com.





