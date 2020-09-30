Bowregard to Play the Boulder Theater

The concert will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Bowregard-winners of the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest and the 2018 UllrGrass Band Contest-is a five-piece bluegrass band from Boulder, Colorado.

Bowregard formed in 2017 when guitarist Max Kabat and banjo player James Armington met fiddler Colleen Heine and bassist Zachary Smith, who were newly transplanted to Colorado from Savannah, Georgia. Rockygrass Dobro champion Justin Konrad joined the group in early 2019.

With driving rhythm and tight three-part vocal harmonies, Bowregard's underpinnings in traditional bluegrass meld with old-time, Americana, and progressive sensibilities to provide the foundation for their fresh original songwriting and creative reinterpretations of the classic bluegrass repertoire.

Bowregard is:

Max Kabat - guitar

James Armington - banjo

Colleen Heine - fiddle

Zachary Smith - bass

Justin Konrad - resophonic guitar

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH BOWREGARD

BOULDER THEATER

Sunday, November 8, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

