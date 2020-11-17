Boulder Theater Announces New Dates for Green Buddha, Head for the Hills and More
Out of an abundance of caution, Boulder Theater has announced new dates and postponements.
for the following events:
AN EVENING WITH HEAD FOR THE HILLS
BOULDER THEATER
*NEW DATE* Saturday, March 20, 2021
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale at now HERE
$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees
21+ Event
Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.
AN EVENING WITH Daniel Rodriguez
BOULDER THEATER
*NEW DATE* Friday, April 23, 2021
Early Show
Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:00 pm
Tickets on sale at now HERE
Late Show
Doors: 9:00 pm | Show: 9:30 pm
Tickets on sale at now HERE
$55 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees
21+ Event
Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.
AN EVENING WITH GREEN BUDDHA
BOULDER THEATER
*NEW DATE* Thursday, March 11.2021
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees
21+ Event
Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.
AN EVENING WITH ANDY THORN & ERIK DEUTSCH
BOULDER THEATER
*POSTPONED TO TBD*
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Show listing HERE
$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees
21+ Event
Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.
AN EVENING WITH THE HIGH KINGS
BOULDER THEATER
*NEW DATE* Tuesday, October 18, 2021
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
$25.00 General Admission | $30.00 - $35.00 Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees