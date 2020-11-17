Boulder Theater Announces New Dates for Green Buddha, Head for the Hills and More

Out of an abundance of caution, Boulder Theater has announced new dates and postponements for the following events:



AN EVENING WITH HEAD FOR THE HILLS

BOULDER THEATER

*NEW DATE* Saturday, March 20, 2021

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.





AN EVENING WITH Daniel Rodriguez

BOULDER THEATER

*NEW DATE* Friday, April 23, 2021

Early Show

Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

Late Show

Doors: 9:00 pm | Show: 9:30 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$55 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH GREEN BUDDHA

BOULDER THEATER

*NEW DATE* Thursday, March 11.2021

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.





AN EVENING WITH ANDY THORN & ERIK DEUTSCH

BOULDER THEATER

*POSTPONED TO TBD*

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Show listing HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH THE HIGH KINGS

BOULDER THEATER

*NEW DATE* Tuesday, October 18, 2021

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

$25.00 General Admission | $30.00 - $35.00 Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

