Big Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works South At The Landmark

Shows will take place October 29 - 31.

Comedy Works announces that Big Jay Oakerson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson has been a stand out at comedy and music festivals around the world for the last two decades including Just For Laughs, Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest, the New York Comedy Festival, SXSW, Moontower Festival, North By Northeast, and Mayhem Festival, among others.

Oakerson has appeared on multiple television shows including his first one hour special, Live at Webster Hall, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2016. More recently, Jay released his own half-hour special on Netflix which premiered in 2018 as part of the hit series The Degenerates. He is the host and creator of the all crowd work show What's Your F#$king Deal?!, which streamed on NBC's Seeso. Other appearances include FX's Louie, IFC's Z-Rock, The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon, as well as Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, The Comedy Jam and This Is Not Happening.

Jay has recorded three albums, An American Storyteller and two volumes of The Crowdwork Sessions, all of which are available on Comedy Central records. When it comes to podcasts, he is currently the co-host of The Legions of Skanks, The SDR Show, and The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder.

For more information visit http://www.comedyworks.com.

