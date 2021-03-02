Ben Roy Live Album Recording Announces at Comedy Works South

Last Spring Ben Roy was set to record his FOURTH live stand-up album with us but like everything else, it had to be cancelled. Now that things have quieted down a touch, let's try this again, shall we? Emerge from your hovels and come down to watch Ben rant and rave his way to what will surely be another critically acclaimed release.

If you aren't familiar with Ben Roy, he's been taking comedy audiences by storm since 2004, bringing an unparalleled energy and unique voice to the stage. Often compared to Lewis Black or Bill Hicks due to his passionate, ranting approach, Roy has a style that is definitively his own.

Roy cut his comedic teeth here in Denver at Comedy Works. Since then, he has been selected to perform at many comedy festivals and has been featured on HBO's Funny as Hell series; as well as on the Comedy Central shows Adam DeVine's House Party, Corporate, @midnight, and This Is Not Happening.

Ben has released three stand-up comedy albums and was listed as one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2015. Along with fellow Denver Comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Andrew Orvedahl (who collectively perform as The Grawlix), Ben created, writes and stars in TruTV's original comedy series Those Who Can't, which ran for three seasons. In addition to stand-up comedy, Roy is a prolific musician, currently the lead singer of SPELLS.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.