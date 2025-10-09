Ballet Hispánico To Perform At The University Of Denver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico will perform at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Gates Concert Hall on October 11th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

Led by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico is the nation's premiere Hispanic and Latine dance organization and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. With a mission to celebrate Latinx cultures through dance, the company continues to push boundaries and break new ground in the arts. Their highly anticipated return to the Newman Center will showcase a mixed repertory program featuring works by some of the company's favorite choreographers, including the talented Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. This performance promises to be a vibrant and dynamic celebration of Latinx culture, movement, and storytelling.

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.