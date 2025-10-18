Ballet Ariel Presents LITTLE WOMEN and the NUTCRACKER SUITE in Lakewood and Northglenn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Ariel will perform a duo of ballets from December 12 through 28, presenting original productions of Little Women, accompanied by live music by Gossamer Winds, and the Nutcracker Suite at two locations.

The first ballet of the holiday production is Little Women, based on the 1869 book by Louisa May Alcott. It follows the four March sisters, Amy, Beth, Jo and Meg, from Christmastime and beyond, as they grow up during the Civil War era and find their place in the world.

For this Ballet Ariel debut, Artistic and Executive Director Ilena Norton wrote the scenario for the production and selected the music to accompany it with Gossamer Winds director John Richardson. That includes a blend of traditional holiday music such as “Away in a Manger” and “I Saw Three Ships” with classical pieces including several by Grieg from his “Lyric Pieces,” plus music by French and American composers.

Christmas is featured especially in the first Act, since it begins on Christmas day, and the story emphasizes virtues such as kindness, selflessness and forgiveness. The choreography highlights the special characters of each sister and events that shape their growth from girls to young women.

"We are excited to debut Little Women for the first offering of our 2025 holiday production," said Ilena Norton, Ballet Ariel’s Artistic and Executive Director. "I enjoyed weaving elements of the classic story with select music accompaniment to create a joyful reminder of what’s important at Christmastime. It’s fresh, heartwarming and delightful."

The second ballet of Ballet Ariel’s holiday production is Nutcracker Suite, a selection of dances from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, The Nutcracker. The Suite highlights some of the most famous dances from the holiday-themed ballet from Act II in which Clara arrives in the Land of Sweets. There she is welcomed by the Sugar Plum Fairy and treated to dances representative of various nationalities and cultures.

"Back by popular demand is Ballet Ariel’s version of the Nutcracker Suite," said Norton. "It presents the best of the classic with refreshed choreography. ... I’m happy to bring this duo of beautiful visuals and engaging storylines together for our holiday production. We try to offer something to audiences that they won’t see elsewhere to provide new and additional ways for Coloradans to celebrate the season."

Ballet Ariel's dual production of Little Women and Nutcracker Suite is performed at two locations, at the following times:

Lakewood Cultural Center

Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 pm

Adult tickets $32-42 with discounts for seniors, students and children and $5 ticket fee

Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center

Saturday, December 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 at 2:00 pm

Adult tickets $32-42 with discounts for seniors, students and children and $1.50 ticket fee