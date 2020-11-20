BWW Blog: Best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Broadway Performances

It's no secret that, in my family, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is of utmost importance to me on Turkey Day. And I'm even in the crowd that when you think about it, parades are kind of dumb, yet the Macy's Parade holds a nostalgic and importance place in my East Coast roots and holiday traditions.

I was lucky enough to go to the parade when my family and I lived in New Jersey, but all I really remember was being up too early, getting very very cold, and being too short to see a lot of the floats (but the balloons - very easy to see). Although the rest of my family only tune in at the beginning intro and the end with Santa, I patiently wait for the Broadway performances.

In recent years, I've loved see behind-the-scenes content on social media from different casts and performers. Even though I know I wouldn't want to be awake that early and in a probably-not-warm costume in NYC November weather, I'm still envious of the event energy the casts have. Even though Broadway has been shutdown and continues to be dark, there has been immense buzz and excitement around Broadway shows performing in this year's parade. But until then, here is a round up of some of my favorite parade performances from the past few years.

On The Town (2014): Click here to watch!

A somewhat pre-recorded opening to kick off the entire parade? My weakness (and the sailor costumes, of course).

Anastasia (2017): Click here to watch!

Even though a big part of this opening spectacle scene is the flashback aspect on stage, it's still portrayed well in front of Macy's Plus, I just love this show.

Newsies (2011): Click here to watch!

Could there be a better song to perform at THE parade of New York City? To think that this was performing in the parade before it was even on Broadway is amazing, and I can't imagine being in the parade audience watching this tap number before it was even on Broadway.

Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002): Click here to watch!

The fact that I was only two years old when Sutton Foster was gracing the Great White Way with her presence is beyond me, and I'm sad I was too young to be there to witness her play Millie.

Legally Blonde (2007): Click here to watch!

If you've read any of my past blogs, you know I was in Legally Blonde in high school and for whatever reason, really still love it. I love the number "What You Want" and it's hilarious to think that they were performing this for all of America long before my time in the show. I also love the casualty of them wearing show t-shirts rather than the actual costumes. Also, are they singing live? And Laura Bell Bundy's leg warmers? Yup.

Grease (1994): Click here to watch!

The crowd at the beginning is just proof that it's really hard not to like Grease.

Pippin (2012): Click here to watch!

First of all, starting "Corner of the Sky" in the audience is such a power move and a great artistic direction. And straight into an interactive "Magic To Do?" Yes, please.

Beetlejuice (2019): Click here to watch!

Even my parents were laughing at this one, so you know it's good. Alex Brightman really is a character pulling out a Thanksgiving-themed song, including the jazz interlude.

How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (1995): Click here to watch!

I recently embarked on a deep Daniel Radcliffe Broadway YouTube hole, and it eventually led me to Matthew Broderick's performance two decades prior. It's funny that the recent Broadway revival performed "Brotherhood of Man" on the Tony's, and they performed the same song in the parade long before that. I guess this truly is the show stopping number! Also Lillias White, you killed it. And yup, the Macy's set up looks the same. It's nice to know some things never change.

Hadestown (2019): Click here to watch!

Everyone knows I'm a sucker for Reeve Carney.

Related Articles