BEN SCHWARTZ & FRIENDS Comes to Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex

Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome & FRIENDS coming to Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00am and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

brings some of his friends on stage to create a totally improvised show. Nothing is prepared beforehand, every word is made up on the spot, creating a unique comedy experience for every city. & Friends continues to sell out venues around the world, including Radio City Music Hall and the Eventim Apollo in England.

Ben can be seen starring in the recent Universal Pictures’ horror comedy RENFIELD, released in April of this year. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER, the second season of Roku’s hit action comedy. Ben has leading roles in Lord & Miller’s AppleTV+ miniseries THE AFTERPARTY, as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and ’s Netflix series SPACE FORCE, in which he stars opposite stars Carell and . Ben is also the voice of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG in both the original and sequel films for Paramount.

Previous credits include the Disney feature FLORA AND ULYSSES, based on the popular novel, the indie feature STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart for Universal; HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series HOUSE OF LIES and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on PARKS & RECREATION. He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ and has lent his voice to various animated shows such as Ducktales and Rise of the TMNT. As a writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.

Comments