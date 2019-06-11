BAD IN BED LIVE Announces Denver Stop On National Tour

Based on the Book "We're All Bad in Bed," Bad in Bed Live has announced a Denver stop on its regional tour. The production will run August 15 - 17 at the Byron Theatre at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Denver. 2344 East Iliff Ave, Denver 80210. Tickets are $35 for general admission seating and are available online at www.BadinBed.Live.

About the Show: Bad in Bed Live is a jaw-dropping, original stage show by Shelby Simpson, author of We're All Bad in Bed. Inspired by the book, Bad in Bed Live chronicles awkward and true tales of comical "bedroom fails" delivered in Simpson's signature, hilariously-cringeworthy style; stitched together by segues of R-rated 90s rap; and set off by some of the region's top dancers. Guests will be encouraged to dance and sing along.

Simpson originally created the show for the same reason she wrote We're All Bad in Bed - to tell funny stories that make people laugh and to encourage readers to not take themselves so seriously. But with recent public and online debates over gender issues, suppression, and more, she felt there was an opportunity to provide something else.

"Being sexy and being powerful aren't the same thing. They can be connected, and sometimes are, but not always. Media, though, doesn't always show that. And what's sexy anyway? It's subjective, but that truth is shadowed too. Words like "fierce" seem to be connected to images featuring skin-saturated Instagram accounts, airbrushed bodies, and trout-pouting selfies. Admitting imperfection and embarrassment is what can make you strong and whole, not weak and unworthy. Confidence has no competition. Enough with the filters. I'm lettin' it all hang out."



Denver audiences are encouraged to submit their own hilarious sex-fail tale, and one unique story from Denver's submissions will be featured at each performance. Names won't be used to protect the innocent, but we'll give all the rest of the details on stage, brought to life by some of the region's most talented performers. Winning submissions will receive two free tickets to the Bad in Bed Live performance, four free drinks at the show, an autographed copy of We're All Bad in Bed and will have the opportunity to enjoy a meet-and-greet with the cast. Stories can be submitted at www.badinbed.live.

About Creator Shelby Simpson: Shelby Simpson was born and raised in Enid, Oklahoma, attending college in Arizona. After graduating with her bachelor's degree, she traveled the world for ten years absorbing lessons in culture and storytelling. To date, she's lived in 7 countries and traveled to 45. Travel is still a major part of her life with a recent-and frightening-trip deep into the Brazilian Amazon that stars as the climax to her next travel book. In 2015, Simpson completed a master's degree in professional writing at the University of Oklahoma. During her studies, she wrote her first narrative nonfiction book-Good Globe-which won 3 awards: 1st place in the Pacific Book Awards, finalist in the Indie Excellence Book Awards, and 2nd place in the CIPA EVVY Book Awards. It also received a glowing appraisal from Kirkus Reviews. We're All Bad in Bed is also receiving stellar reviews from readers and critics, with a recent 4 out of 5 stars from San Francisco Book Review. We're All Bad in Bed inspired the stage production, Bad in Bed Live. Simpson now lives in Oklahoma City and is both an author and professional writer. Rugged nature is her happy place, with a solid dance session on an LED dance floor as a close second. She is currently working on fitting five lifetimes into one.

About Director Matthew Alvin Brown: Matthew Alvin Brown is a musician/theatre artist based in Oklahoma City. He is probably most known in Oklahoma for his portrayal of HEDWIG/TOMMY GNOSIS in the rock musical, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, in various productions spanning over 16 years. Directing and Co-Directing credits include: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at The Pollard Theatre Company, THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Summerstock Productions. Regionally, he has directed RENT, The Who's TOMMY, and the Regional Premiere of John Ross Bowie's play about The Ramones, FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN. He has been seen on stage in: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, ASSASSINS, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, RAGTIME, BOEING BOEING, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE PRODUCERS, and the solo show I AM MY OWN WIFE at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. At the Pollard Theatre Company: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, AMERICAN IDIOT, PASSING STRANGE. CityRep: THE NORMAL HEART, THE 39 STEPS, NEXT TO NORMAL, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER. OKCTC: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

About the Book We're All Bad In Bed: The number one reaction author Shelby Simpson hopes readers get from We're All Bad in Bed is an eyebrow raise from the person sitting next to you when you snort-laugh into the pages. So far, she's getting it. "Prove it!" you may cry, seeking justification for your purchase. Well, you should see the selfies folks have sent to Shelby: tears streaming down cheeks from cry-laughing; a confession that the reader maybe peed a little; the admission from another that she actually snotted on the family dog when reading a particular story. Tears, snot, and pee - what more can you ask for from a book?





