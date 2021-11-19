Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For The 2022 Five Points Jazz Festival

Denver Arts & Venues has announced a return of the live festival on June 4, 2022, and is now accepting applications for 2022 performers and proposals for a 2022 festival producer.

"After two long years with no physical festival, we're thrilled to announce the return of an in-person Five Points Jazz Festival - the first Saturday of June," said Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues Strategic Partnerships & Community Programming Specialist.

The festival producer will assist Arts & Venues with band and vendor coordination, road closures and other logistics, festival set-up and tear-down, recruiting and training volunteers, permitting, equipment rental, and other festival-related work. Interested applicants may submit a proposal through www.bidnetdirect.com until Dec. 17. Interested applicants are encouraged to join Arts & Venues for a pre-proposal information session Nov. 23, 11 a.m. hosted on TEAMS.

In 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 health guidelines and event restrictions, as well as the difficult financial state of the agency, Arts & Venues was not able to host the Five Points Jazz Festival in person.

Instead, Denver Arts & Venues joined forces with Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO-FM to present a virtual Five Points Jazz Festival in 2020. This broadcast event garnered two Colorado Broadcasters Association awards (television and radio) and a Heartland Emmy nomination.

In lieu of a one-day event in 2021, Arts & Venues created the Five Points Jazz Activation grant program, providing funding for events, programs and initiatives celebrating the legacy of jazz in the neighborhood.

2022 performances will be one hour in length and performers will need to be on-site one hour prior to their performance time for load-in and sound check. The committee will accept applications through Dec. 30 and begin making decisions on festival lineup in January.

For more information and to apply to perform, please visit www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF.