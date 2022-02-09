Ari Shaffir Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Ari Shaffir is best known for the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called This Is Not Happening. His last Netflix special, Double Negative won a Grammy for best comedy special before the award committee realized it was too filthy and didn't represent the high standards that the Grammy's has long since stood for so the honor was stripped from him.

Ari has had numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, as well as WTF with Marc Maron and The Adam Carolla show, Your Mom's House. His own podcast, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank is a chart topper that comes out every week wherever you watch or listen to podcasts.

The deal is, this is a dirty show. It's not all offensive but definitely some parts are offensive. So don't bring that one friend in your group who makes that tsk noise a lot. Just tell them you're doing something else or your grandmother died or your grandmother killed somebody and you gotta be a character witness. Whatever. Just don't bring them. But everybody else for sure come. Ari puts on a great show every year of all new material and he brings great openers. So it's just a really funny night of legit mainstream standup and you're going to have a great time every time.

Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square February 16-20.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com