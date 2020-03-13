Aqueous Postponed at the Fox Theatre

AQUEOUS at the FOX THEATRE has been postponed.

Aqueous has released the following statement:

Due to the current health situation we regret to inform you that we will be postponing our upcoming tour dates through the end of March. Public Safety is the highest priority for all of us and right now the ban on large gathers is what the government feels is the next best step. These shows mean the world to us and we are working to find a way to get back to all of these cities really soon. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

After forming in Buffalo in 2006, Aqueous (pronounced "ay-kwee-us") has earned a reputation as one of the most promising improvisational rock acts in the country. Best known for their "groove rock" stylings, guitarist Mike Gantzer, guitarist/keyboardist David Loss, bassist Evan McPhaden, and drummer Rob Houk have developed a unique sound characterized by meticulous compositions and rich exploratory jams that easily transition from laidback, in-the-pocket grooves to furious, high-intensity peaks. Composed of longtime friends, over the years, Aqueous' members have developed near-psychic abilities with one another, enabling them to stretch each song while maintaining a staggering degree of precision. In a live setting, the group's undeniable technical prowess truly shines, making for dynamic performances that bring fans back night after night.

Whether they're headlining and selling out venues across the U.S. or performing stand-out sets at notable events like Summer Camp, The Peach Music Festival, Jam Cruise, and Suwannee Hulaween, it's clear that fans across the country are clamoring to hear more from the Buffalo-based four-piece. With the hype around the group growing, Aqueous is making a huge breakout as the project enters its second decade of existence. Do yourself a favor, and discover firsthand what the buzz is all about.





