Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Adds Third Show at Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Anjelah Johnson-REYES: WHO DO I THINK I AM? TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver. Due to popular demand a 3rd show has been added on Friday, April 15th at 7:00pm.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $59.50 (plus applicable fees). A limited number of VIP seats are available for $159.50 (plus applicable fees) that includes a signed copy of Anjelah's new book Who Do I Think I Am?, premium seating and artist meet and greet. A limited number of book bundles are available at $89.50 (plus applicable fees) that includes a signed copy of Anjelah's new book Who Do I Think I Am?. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 16th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Big things are happening in 2022 for stand up comedian, actress, and author, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Her memoir WHO DO I THINK I AM? (Worthy Books) will publish on March 15, 2022 to coincide with the kick-off of her 60 city, WHO DO I THINK I AM?, stand up comedy tour.

You may know Anjelah Johnson-Reyes for her viral sketch "Nail Salon" (over 100 million views worldwide) or her beloved MadTV character Bon Qui Qui (65million views worldwide), but it's her clean humor and hilarious storytelling that make her one of the most successful stand-up comedians today.

In her soon to be published book, WHO DO I THINK I AM?, Anjelah shares hilarious stories about her life, from her irrational fear of death ("Please Don't Die, Okay?") to growing up caught between two worlds ("I'm Mexican/Hella American") to her cultural pride ("Chola Wishes & Caviar Dreams"). Tapping into her Mexican roots, she offers a choice of stories that are mild ("Do You & Do You Well"), medium ("I'm Dating You Because I'm Hungry") and spicy ("I Love Jesus But I Will Punch A 'Ho").

The book follows Anjelah's unlikely journey as she transforms from a suburban kid with Aquanet-drenched hair into a Christian who abstains from drinking and premarital sex, into a mall-famous Raider cheerleader, and then an actually famous comedian traveling the world and meeting people from all-walks of life.

Humor and authenticity allow Anjelah to seamlessly navigate racial identity, finding her place in the world, chasing crazy dreams, and the messiness of an ever-evolving faith journey, all the while searching for belonging and meaning. Through her journey, Anjelah gets closer to discovering her true identity and encourages readers and fans to have the audacity to dream big.

Over the past several months, Anjelah has been touring North America closing out her wildly popular TECHNICALLY NOT STALKING tour, and workshopping material for her massive new WHO DO I THINK I AM? tour. The new material is deeply personal and relatable, reflecting on the changes in her life over the past few years.

"A lot has changed since Covid. For the past couple of years, I have evolved, learned, un-learned, started tasks, didn't finish them, planted, uprooted, did too many TikTok dances, and ate all the bread my friends made. I can't wait to share some stories from this past season and connect with old fans and new fans as we have all be on quite the adventure since 2020," says Johnson-Reyes.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is currently one of the most successful stand-up comedians touring today, selling out theatres across the country. Maxim Magazine hailed the comedian, actress and author, as "uproariously funny" (weird they didn't write "unapologetically sexy," but okay), and Time Out Chicago described her shows as "filled with almost non-stop laughter." Anjelah, born and raised in San Jose, California, and of Mexican and Native American descent, has guest starred on shows such as Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has also appeared in such films as Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, After her massive success with the viral hits "Nail Salon" and "Bon Qui Qui," Anjelah released a full album as Bon Qui Qui on the Warner Music label and performed multiple sold out tours as that character. Anjelah has filmed and released four one-hour comedy specials, all of which are available for streaming online including the Netflix Original "Not Fancy."