Anjelah Johnson Adds 2nd Show to TECHNICALLY NOT STALKING Tour Stop in Denver

Anjelah Johnson is bringing her Technically Not Stalking Tour to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, November 30th at 7:00pm. Due to popular demand a 2nd show has been added at 9:30pm! Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that include a post-show photo opportunity at $159.50. Starting Monday, September 16th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

About Anjelah Johnson: Mexican and Native American comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has become a favorite with both audiences and critics alike. Her comedy reaches across platforms from the stage to online to TV to film, with The Las Vegas Review Journal gushing about her last tour "Johnson is an energized presence, an exclamation point incarnate." After a stint as a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, she became an internet sensation with her viral video, "Nail Salon" which led to her joining the cast of FOX's hit comedy series MadTV. Her spot as a series regular spawned another internet sensation, "Bon Qui Qui." This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter, has been enjoyed, viewed and replicated by over 65 million people worldwide. Additionally, she has been featured in such comedy fan-favorite TV shows as ABC's Ugly Betty, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and NBC's Superstore. She is also a familiar face on the talk show circuit, with multiple appearances on CBS's The Talk, ABC's The View, and NUVO's Mario Lopez: One on One.

Anjelah's fourth hour standup special Mahalo & Goodnight, filmed in Honolulu, Hawaii, premiered on Epix in 2017 with Maxim Magazine declaring "her comedy (is) uproariously funny and, in a time of great racial and political strife, oddly healing." The special is currently streaming on Hulu. Her third hour special Not Fancy, which is a Netflix original, is currently available for streaming on the platform along with her second hour The Homecoming Show. Her first hour special That's How We Do It premiered on Comedy Central in 2009.

On the big screen, Johnson has starred in such films as OUR FAMILY WEDDING, ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS: THE SQUEAKQUEL, ENOUGH SAID, THE RESURRECTION OF GAVIN STONE and MOM'S NIGHT OUT.





