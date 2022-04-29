9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, ANASTASIA & More Annouced for 2022â€“2023 Broadway Season for the Pikes Peak Center

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2022-2023 Season for the Pikes Peak Center. The Season will start off with big news as the number of Broadway show performances increases to three due to popular demand. The BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will include the following touring productions: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., TOOTSIE, ANASTASIA, and Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Colorado Springs community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

December 5-7, 2022

Pikes Peak Center

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO DOLLY PARTON'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 17, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

TOOTSIE

Jan. 30-Feb.1, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious TonyÂ®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

ANASTASIA

April 17-19, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Colorado Springs at last!

From the Tony AwardÂ®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

May 23-25, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (The New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

