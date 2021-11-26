Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tivoli Hosts A CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

The celebrations run November 19 - January 2 in The Gardens.

Nov. 26, 2021  
Experience the spectacular projection show every day at 16.30 until Tivoli closes at Nimb's iconic façade. The show illustrates a watchmaker, baker, hairdresser and electrician who is decoration a Christmas tree in a small village.

Learn more at https://www.tivoligardens.com/en/kultur-og-program/program/2021/hjerternesjul2021.


