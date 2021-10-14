Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Discover the Royal Theater's Old Scene!

Oct. 14, 2021  
The Royal Danish Playhouse Will Host a Guided Tour in Danish at The Old Stage

The Royal Danish Playhouse will host a Guided Tour in Danish at The Old Stage.

Discover the Royal Theater's Old Scene. Experience the unique atmosphere, the historic ceiling paintings, the swung angels and the traditional big chandelier in the theater hall. Get behind the stage where stageworkers work and visit the tailors where adventurous costumes for all the theater's performances are created and where imagination is the only limit. On the Old scene you will also have a look into H.M. Queen Margrethe 2's private salon.

The tour takes about 90 minutes.

Language: Danish (in July & August also English)

Free access for children between the age of 0 & 2
Kids tickets available for children between the age of 3 & 12

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20182019/guided-tours/faste-rundvisninger/guided-tour-at-the-old-stage.


