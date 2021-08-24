THE MYSTERIES OF DESIRE is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

A dark and droll opera thriller performed by a star cast from the Royal Danish Opera Soloist Ensemble accompanied by acclaimed special guests. The music ranges from Wagner and Mozart to Cher and Queen. The amazing costumes are designed by Henrik Vibskov.



The enigmatic Mr. D has invited guests to a late-night soiree at a drab suburban motel. The scene is set for a series of sensuous, mysterious events. What revelations await Mr. D's unsuspecting guests?

Polish stage director Krystian Lada presents a startling and riotous performance about love, longing and death - dealing with the diversity of life and desire. Lada is inspired by the Polish folk theatre tradition, David Lynch's obscure poetic universe and RuPaul's social satirical TV show.

Ewa Strusińska conducts the Royal Danish Orchestra, enveloping us in an intense musical mosaic that reaches from Baroque to refined Viennese classics and from grand Late Romantic masterpieces to Piazzolla's enticing rhythms and the potent legacy of the Queen of rock music (the band).

The Royal Danish Opera's Wagner soprano, Ann Petersen, performs her star repertoire, including Isolde's 'Liebestod'. She is joined by singers Elisabeth Jansson and Simon Duus in this entertaining yet thought-inspiring new opera.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/opera/begarets-mysterier?section=top.