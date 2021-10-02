Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE IMAGINARY INVALID Now On Stage at The Royal Danish Playhouse

Argan’s new wife exploits his obsessive urge for medical care, all while making plans to rob him of his fortune.

Oct. 2, 2021  
The Imaginary Invalid is now on stage at the Royal Danish Playhouse through November 12. Presented by house stage director of the Royal Playhouse, Thomas Bendixen, The Imaginary Invalid stars Søren Sætter-Lassen as the imaginary invalid, Argan.

"Argan's new wife exploits his obsessive urge for medical care, all while making plans to rob him of his fortune. His daughters fight for love but are held captive by their father's hypochondriac regime. Indeed, Argan wants his eldest daughter to marry a doctor, so he has direct access to treatment - although she has set her heart on someone else.

Argan's maidservant, Toinette, on the other hand, musters true revolutionary spirit on behalf of his daughter's right to love. The Imaginary Invalid is a crazy comedy about the fear of death and the struggle for life."

Playwright: Molière

Director: Thomas Bendixen

Scenografi og kostumedesign: Maja Ravn

Lighting Design: Mathias Hersland

Sound Design: Jonas Vest

Translation: Peer Hultberg

For more information CLICK HERE!


