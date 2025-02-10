THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby is coming to Det. KGL Teater in May. Performances will run at the opera house main stage from 3-31 May, 2025. Fitzgerald's novel celebrates the 100 anniversary for its printing and springs to life at the Opera House in an entirely new ballet spectacle.

The Great Gatsby, a masterpiece of world literature, celebrates its centennial with a brand-new ballet that unravels the captivating tale of the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby.

Authored by F. Scott Fitzgerald, one of the interwar period's most significant writers, the novel captures the ominous atmosphere of its era. The 1920s in the USA were marked by social and economic decline, widening class divides and moral decay. Jazz music and desperation flourished, with lavish parties on the brink of disaster, all while the American dream was slowly eroding.

Against this backdrop unfolds the dramatic story of the wealthy, charismatic Jay Gatsby, who, surrounded by luxury, is obsessed with reclaiming his great love, the beautiful but somewhat self-absorbed Daisy Buchanan. Gatsby is a dreamer, and his schemes ultimately lead to tragic consequences, not just for himself but for everyone involved.

The Great Gatsby is a mesmerising account of a time when extravagance and decay coexisted. Portuguese choreographer Arthur Pita brings Fitzgerald's immortal characters to life, accompanied by the era's elegant Gershwin music.

