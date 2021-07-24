Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRIDE Will Be Performed at Det KGL. Teater Next Month

A group of international LGBTIQ+ dancers, actors and performers from five countries are collaborating with Falk Richter.

Jul. 24, 2021  
Pride and shame are emotions evoked when daring to show the world the true you. Internationally acclaimed German writer/director Falk Richter turns the spotlight on these emotions seen from an LGBTIQ+ perspective in his new, international performance at the Main Stage of The Royal Playhouse.

A group of international LGBTIQ+ dancers, actors and performers from five countries are collaborating with Falk Richter creating a performance that deals with the very personal experience of being a LGBTIQ+ person in today's society. Where did we get to today? What's behind us and what is lying ahead of us? The performers share their experiences and stories, their pride in the achieved liberation and the shame in the ongoing oppression. They tell stories of transformation, of utopias that have been fought for and lived and their dreams of a world in which all people could be free and secure.

PRIDE is a cross over performance of dance, theatre, music, and video that proudly celebrates diversity and belonging.

The performance is in English with surtitles in Danish and is recommended from the age of 15.

PRIDE is generously supported by the Goethe-Institut Dänemark, Kronprins Frederiks og Kronprinsesse Marys Fond and Nikolai og Felix Fonden. The Bikuben Foundation supports the cosmopolitan identity of the Royal Playhouse.

Performances run 19/08 - 25/09 2021.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/drama/pride?section=top.


From This Author Stephi Wild