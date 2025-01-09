PEER GYNT Comes to Det KGL. Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance and words go hand in hand when choreography meets acting in Anja Behrens’ staging of Ibsen’s wildly imaginative classic. Peer Gynt wanders the world, driven by a relentless thirst for acknowledgment and the urge to escape his childhood. Subjected to his mother's deprivation and sorrow over the traumatic dissolution of his family and home, he has spent his life evading truth and reality, escaping into delusions, fantasies and grandiose lies. This serves as both his salvation and his curse. When he finally returns home, he is confronted with his profound fear of death.

Peer Gynt tells the story of a man with a vast ego, perpetually in search of his true self. Throughout his existence, he has shifted paths, running from the repercussions of his actions without a thought for anyone but himself. The question that haunts him as he confronts death and the impending judgment on his life: Has he ever genuinely lived as his true self? That is the question that torments him as he stares death in the eye and the judgment of his life must be pronounced.

Anja Behrens stages Ibsen's wildly fabulous classic in a poetic and choreographically powerful expression, where dancers and actors mirror and double the delirium that unfolds in Peer Gynt's labyrinthine and shattered mind.

This production is performed in Danish without surtitles.

Comments