Mahler's Third Symphony Will Be Performed at DET. KGL. Teater Next Week

Mahler's Third Symphony will be performed at DET. KGL. Teater. Performances will run May 19-June 4, 2021.

Choreographer John Neumeier is famous and loved for his large-scale dramatic action-packed ballets. With Mahler's third symphony, he demonstrates another side of his talents with a completely abstract work based solely on the theme of music itself.



Most ballet lovers have encountered Neumeier's masterpieces such as Romeo and Juliet and The Lady of the Camellias. But he has much more to offer. Whereas he most frequently bases his productions on literature, in Mahler's Third Symphony he works in a neoclassical style and exclusively with musical inspiration. Here, the dancers' physical and emotional presence and their relationship with the music are the driving forces.

"A choreographer's most important task is to create a world, not just link steps together" Neumeier once said, and the world he has created for Mahler's monumental music is genuinely fascinating. We follow a main character through six [movements], sensing the touches of melancholy, nature's beauty, angels and the transience of love.

Mahler's powerful symphony spans the whole spectrum of music from small, elegiac wind instrumentals to high-flown, triumphant string passages. The music is performed by a large symphony orchestra, a female choir, children's choir and a mezzo-soprano.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/mahlers-3.-symfoni?section=top.