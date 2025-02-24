FETE GALANTE Comes to Det. KGL Teater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fête galante comes to Det. KGL Teater in March. Performances will run 10-11 March 2025. Fête galante is performed in Danish with Danish supertitles. Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Fête galante' means 'elegant festivity' and is a genre of French paintings that illustrate the parties and excesses among the French nobility of the 18th century. The paintings often have an erotic undertone.

In the beloved Danish composer Poul Schierbeck's Fête galante, such an amorous celebration spirals out of control when Le Duc René sets out to seduce the innocent girl Suzon and stages their wedding. Suzon loves René with all her heart and is unaware that the marriage is a sham. The impoverished theatre director Scaramouche discovers the count's deception and decides to exploit the situation by blackmailing the count, who, in an unexpected twist, has genuinely fallen in love with Suzon. From there, complications ensue with equal parts comedy, eroticism and lyricism, until the story once again ends with a celebration of love in Schierbeck's only major music-dramatic work.

