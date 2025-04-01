DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NÜRNBERG Comes to Det. KGL Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wagner’s magnificent comedy Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg is coming to Det. KGL. Teater in a novel production by master director Laurent Pelly. This production celebrates the transformative power of art and love, offering an intense experience in the grand opera format.

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg centres on a group of medieval Master Singers vying to be the best. Yet their stringent rules and rigid structures are challenged by the fresh perspective of the youth.

This opera transcends mere entertainment. Wagner skilfully exposes one of his era's harshest critics by depicting him as a pedantic and ludicrous official. Wagner infuses the story with sensual depths; the narrative is Tristan und Isolde turned upside down – a love triangle that ends happily as the older, lovesick master singer generously steps aside for the next generation.

The leading role of Hans Sachs is performed by Danish bass-baritone Johan Reuter, who has also performed the part in Berlin and Beijing. Danish heroic tenor Magnus Vigilius alternates with Croatian Tomislav Mužek in the role of Walther. Both have appeared in the famous Bayreuther Festspiele. The British-Canadian soprano Jessica Muirhead sings the part of Eva.

The production is staged by world-renowned French director Laurent Pelly, the creative force behind last season's successful production of Eugene Onegin.

Regular guest conductor at the Wagner Festspiele in Bayreuth, Axel Kober, alternating with Jendrik Springer, will conduct the many opera soloists, the Royal Danish Orchestra and the Royal Danish Opera Chorus.



Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg is performed in German with Danish and English supertitles.

