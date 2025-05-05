CPH STAGE 2025: Copenhagen's Premier Theatre Festival Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Copenhagen will host CPH STAGE 2025, Denmark's leading theatre festival, from May 22 to May 31, 2025. This annual event celebrates the richness of Danish performing arts, featuring a diverse array of performances ranging from contemporary plays to experimental theatre, staged across various venues in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg.

A highlight of the festival is the International Days, scheduled for May 27 and 28 at The Royal Playhouse. These days are dedicated to showcasing high-quality Danish performances with international appeal and provide a platform for global theatre professionals to network and collaborate.

Attendees can expect curated performances, insightful pitches, and opportunities to engage with artists and producers from around the world.

