BILLY ELLIOT is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year's musical highlight at the Royal Danish Theatre is Billy Elliot, the story of a boy named Billy growing up in a harsh mining community, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. A both heartwarming and inspiring tale about daring to make one's dream come true and having the courage to be oneself.

Performances continue through 12 January 2025.

Billy's mother has passed away, and his father and brother are embroiled in the miners' strikes, fighting for the town's future. By chance, Billy discovers his love for ballet dancing at the local dance school and begins his determined struggle to pursue the wild energy of dance. He faces opposition from his family, who are struggling for survival and a better future, but he finds support from the local dance teacher who recognises his great talent. It's a story of how music and dance can bring comfort, light, joy and unity into a dark and harsh reality.

Billy Elliot oscillates between reality and magical fantasy scenes, brought to life by spectacular dance performances featuring captivating choreography and catchy music.

Elton John and Lee Hall's award-winning musical adaptation of the famous film has been a global success and offers a riveting experience for the entire family.

Billy Elliot is performed in Danish with Danish supertitles for the songs and English supertitles for the dialogue and songs.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Please note that the performance includes a degree of coarse language and the use of expletives, which may come across as shocking and offensive. However, these expressions are characteristic of the tough mining community of Northern England in the 1980s, where the story of Billy Elliot takes place.

Comments