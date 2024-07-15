ASLE AND ALIDA Comes to Det KGL. Teater in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Det KGL. Teater will present Asle and Alida in 2025, a newly composed opera based on the famous trilogy by Nobel laureate Jon Fosse. Performances run 21 May - 6 June, 2025.

The straightforward yet profound language of Nobel laureate Jon Fosse, combined with enchanting soundscapes crafted by Bent Sørensen, forms the backbone of a new Danish-Norwegian opera. This dramatic work centres on the young, fate-entwined couple, Asle and Alida.

One of Norway's greatest authors and playwrights, Jon Fosse, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023, creates a libretto based on his award-winning novella trilogy Wakefulness, Olav’s Dreams and Weariness. The original title of the first novella, Andvake (Wakefulness) is mysteriously ambiguous and could be translated as meaning 'sleepless’, 'night owl' or 'vigilant.' The trilogy tells the story of a poor musician and his pregnant girlfriend, Asle and Alida, who seek shelter in the dark, cold and rainy city of Bjørgvin, only to encounter closed doors and a cruel fate.

Bent Sørensen, a Nordic Council Prize winner aptly known as a 'night owl' for his preference to compose at night, has been dubbed a 'dream catcher' and 'sound magician.' With this opera, the Danish composer envelops the narrative in his expressive musical language.

The words of Jon Fosse, drawn from one of this century's most acclaimed Scandinavian trilogies, combined with the score that captures Bent Sørensen's evocative and expressive musical realm, set the stage for this dramatic narrative, exploring how fate can guide individuals onto perilous paths.

Staging this tale of fate is Sofia Jupither, a Fosse expert who directed Tristan und Isolde at the Royal Danish Opera last season. This year's P2 Talent, Louise McClelland Jacobsen, will sing the part of Alida.

Asle and Alida is performed in Norwegian with Danish and English supertitles.

In collaboration with the Bergen National Opera.

The Royal Danish Theatre extends its gratitude to the Augustinus Foundation and the Obel Family Foundation for their generous support, which has enabled the staging of Asle and Alida.

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

