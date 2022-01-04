Yeah Baby comes to the University of Delaware's REP this year. The production is directed by Theresa Rebeck and Sanford Robbins.

A delightful and thought-provoking new comedy written by Theresa Rebeck, the most produced female playwright on Broadway as well as the creator of NBC's hit series SMASH and the author of the REP's world premiere productions of O Beautiful, Fever, and The Bells.

Yeah Baby is the story of a careening day in the life of professional theater artists who find out that what they think the world is, is not what the world is. Stealing a page from Chekov and Pirandello, the REP company presents their own love letter to the theater and the courage it takes to make something out of nothing, during perplexing times. In the struggle to confront the improbable as well as the impossible, hilarity ensues.

Yeah Baby will run from April 21st - May 8th.

Learn more at https://www.rep.udel.edu/presentations/yeah-baby.