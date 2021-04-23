The Grand Announces Return of Drive-In Movies at Bellevue State Park

After eight sold out movies last fall, The Grand is thrilled to announce the return of their Drive-In Cinema at Bellevue State Park. The series will begin on May 1 with five movie musicals announced:

May 1: Chicago: The Musical

(starring Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Renee Zellweger)

May 22: Dreamgirls: The Musical

(starring Beyonce Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson)

May 29: RocketMan

(starring Taron Egerton)

June 12: Disney's Newsies

(starring Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, and Robert Duball)

July 3: Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

(starring Emily Blunt and Hamilton's Lin Manuel Miranda)

"After the overwhelming success of last fall's drive-in series, we are thrilled to continue these safe outdoor options for our patrons. We hope this series of movie musicals in a drive-in setting continues to appeal to the public, especially families, and would also connect to our Broadway tradition at The Playhouse."

The Playhouse on Rodney Square, housed inside the historic DuPont building, is home the country's longest continuously operating Broadway touring stop (operating since 1913). With over 2,000 Broadway in Wilmington subscribers, the series hosts more than 7 musicals per year for the Broadway novice up to the Broadway buff.

"By tipping our hat to the strong desire for Broadway entertainment in the City, we hope to continue our tradition of presenting the finest in Broadway musicals - now on the big screen" says Fields.

Tickets are on sale NOW and are $15 per person (up to four people per car), plus fees. Children under 12 are FREE. They are available online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. The Grand's in-person and phone box offices are currently closed.