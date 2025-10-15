THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To The Playhouse On Rodney Square October 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Playhouse on Rodney Square will welcome The Price Is Right Live to Wilmington for one night only on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The beloved game show comes to life in this live, interactive, non-televised experience that brings all the excitement of America’s favorite TV tradition to the stage. Fans are invited to “Come on Down” and take part in the classic games they know and love—including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase—for the chance to win prizes ranging from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car.

During the show, randomly selected contestants will compete for prizes, while audience members will also have the opportunity to win from their seats. The Price Is Right Live has been thrilling fans across the country for more than 20 years, playing to sold-out houses and awarding over $15 million in cash and prizes.

Special Superfan packages are available, including exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and the chance to spin The Big Wheel. Full details and pricing are available on the theater’s website.

For tickets and information, visit thegrandwilmington.org or call 302-652-5577.