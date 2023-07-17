THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players This Holiday Season

Performances run December 1-10, 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
RAGTIME Comes to Possum Point Players in September Photo 3 RAGTIME Comes to Possum Point Players in September

THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players This Holiday Season

THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS comes to Possum Point Players this holiday season. The production is written by Pat Cook, based on the book by L. Frank Baum.

Have you ever wondered just where Santa Claus came from? L. Frank Baum knew. The same man who created The Wonderful Wizard of Oz lets us in on his secret: the story of Saint Nicholas as told to him by Necile, the nymph who found Claus and raised him as her own in the world of Knooks, Faeries, Ryls and, yes, even the dreaded Awgwas.

"Beware the Awgwas," Necile warns Claus. "they hide under beds to frighten human children!" And so Claus decides he must leave the world of the Immortals and live among the humans, making toys to make children happy. He gets help from Jack Frost, who shows him the Frost Gale, allowing Claus and his sleigh to fly, and from two runaway Knooks, Lem and Barlo, who want to hear the children laugh.

This delightful tale answers once and for all how Santa Claus made the first toy, why he climbs down chimneys and, most of all, how he learned to laugh that great "Ho, ho, ho."




RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
RAGTIME Comes to Possum Point Players in September Photo
RAGTIME Comes to Possum Point Players in September

Possum Point Players presents Ragtime in September. Performances run September 15-24, 2023.

2
Review: FREAKY FRIDAY at Wilmington Drama League Photo
Review: FREAKY FRIDAY at Wilmington Drama League

Community theatre is where it all begins. Children attain their first production in community theater; life experiences never to be forgotten. A nurturing Mom and Dad could say, “Hey, why not try this. It’s a cool.” Or a friend might comment, “Hey, I auditioned for this show. Come on. Let’s have fun. Let’s do this together.” Some are pulled in. And, if so entranced by the excitement of performing, the supercharged atmosphere of opening night and the culture of the venue, well…the theatrical ‘beast’ explodes and remains within them for the rest of their lives. Yes, theatre people are different. I know that. You know that.

3
Possum Point Players Seeks Directors For the 2024 Main Stage Season Photo
Possum Point Players Seeks Directors For the 2024 Main Stage Season

Possum Point Players are seeking directors for the 2024 Main Stage Season and the final production of calendar year 2023, “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.”

4
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, ON YOUR FEET! & More Set for the Grand 2023-24 Season Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, ON YOUR FEET! & More Set for the Grand 2023-24 Season

The Grand Opera House has unveiled its 2023-2024 Broadway in Wilmington season at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# decmi
Post: (1/11-1/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the Range of Highlighted Wigs Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/22-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
Clear Space Theatre (6/30-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESTELLA SCROOGE
Clear Space Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Clear Space Theatre (7/05-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Clear Space Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GODSPELL
Clear Space Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Clear Space Theatre (6/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins Jr.
Griffin Theatre (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CEMETERY CLUB
Clear Space Theatre (9/21-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You