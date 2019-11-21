THE ILLUSIONISTS - Magic Of The Holidays Comes to Wilmington

This the season...Producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, and MagicSpace Entertainment are pleased to announce that The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular, will play Wilmington's The Playhouse on Rodney Square from December 13-15 for four shows during this holiday season.

To purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayInWilmington.org, call 302.888.0200 or visit The Playhouse box office located within the historic Dupont Building at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington. Ticket prices start at $40.

"The audience response from our record-breaking Broadway run for Magic of the Holidays was incredible," says producer Simon Painter. "Our cast is performing incredible illusionists every night which is a perfect setting for families to experience and celebrate the holiday together."

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson.

The Elusive, Valentin Azema

With a French touch, a bit of humor and a limitless passion for the art of magic, you will share with Valentin a one-of-a-kind experience of wonder and mystery.

The Trickster, Darren Partridge, aka Dizzy

Dizzy's wild combination of magic, physical comedy, and theatrical thievery, delivered with mischievous British charm, leaves his audiences both spellbound and gasping for breath. an experience you will not believe and will never forget.

The Transformationalists, Sos & Victoria

The lightning-fast and world-famous Quick Change artists Sos & Victoria have perfected their modern interpretation of traditional performance art by combining fashion, stage-craft and sleight-of-hand in a display that has dazzled audiences all over the world. Masters of quick couture, this dapper duo are always prepared and dressed to impress. A flick of the wrists, a twist and a twirl are all it takes for them to transmute their apparel into looks for any occasion. There is only one thing about Sos & Victoria don't 'quick change'... is their ability to be the absolute best at what they do!

The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin

British born Daredevil and Escape Artist Jonathan is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world; and has been described as "The world's greatest theatrical daredevil". Goodwin has been hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks, and bitten by rattlesnakes dodged arrows and climbed under moving cars.

The Manipulator, Florian Sainvet

Born in Bordeaux, France, Florian Sainvet began his career in magic at the age of sixteen, but it was while devouring his favorite science fiction films and universes at his beloved neighborhood cinema that he discovered his true calling as a futuristic manipulator and illusionist.

The Showman, Steve Valentine

In fact, in the last 20 years Steve has appeared in over 250 hours of TV and film carving out a unique place for himself in show business, constantly changing and morphing into a myriad of wild, quirky, funny, dangerous and always unique characters.

The Delusionist, Stuart MacLeod

A Scottish BAFTA nominee, Stuart MacLeod has created some of the most controversial magic on television, played to sell out crowds all over the world and racked up over 100 million views on YouTube.





