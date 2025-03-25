THE BOOK OF MORMON and More Set for The Grand 2025/26 Broadway in Wilmington Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Playhouse on Rodney Square has revealed their 2025/26 Broadway in Wilmington season, featuring the return of The Book of Mormon to Delaware, along with Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, and Meredith Willson's The Music Man. Subscriptions for the 25/26 Season are now on sale. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

SEPTEMBER 26-28, 2025

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Wilmington in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

MARCH 27-29, 2026

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

KINKY BOOTS

MAY 8-10, 2026

The boots are back! Everybody say "Yeah" and let the Tony-winning hit lift your spirits to high-heeled heights!

KINKY BOOTS is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN

JUNE 5-7, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Season subscriptions begin at $145 and are available by calling 302.888.0200, or visiting the box office at The Playhouse at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). All performances for the 2025/26 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date this summer.

