Second Street Players to Present CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Second Street Players will present their 2025 holiday production of CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS, directed by Rachel Loper of Milford and John H. Hulse of Rehoboth Beach. Performances will take place at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, Delaware, on November 28–30 and December 5–7, 2025. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $27, with a $2 discount for seniors, students, and Second Street Players members.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies brings together nostalgia, humor, and heart in this contemporary holiday classic. A story for audiences of all ages and faiths, Coney Island Christmas follows Shirley Abramowitz, a young Jewish girl who—much to her parents’ surprise—is cast as Jesus in her school’s Christmas pageant. As the older Shirley recounts this formative memory to her great-granddaughter, the story unfolds with warmth and wit, capturing the spirit of family, faith, and tradition during the holiday season.

Coney Island Christmas is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service (dramatists.com).

Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in all aspects of production. The organization is supported in part by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.